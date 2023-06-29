New law firm hired to represent city

The city of Princeton has new legal representation. Councilmember Marlo Obera, an attorney, had recommended the Irving law firm of Boyle & Lowry and council unanimously approved the selection at an 11-minute special meeting held Tuesday, June 20.

“We specialize in municipal law and only municipal law,” attorney Sarah Walsh told the meeting.

The council also considered hiring Messer, Fort & McDonald of Frisco and Brown & Hofmeister of Richardson, but Boyle & Lowry was the only firm to appear at the meeting.

Walsh said the firm has been in business for 26 years “and I’m sure there’s nothing you will come across that they have not handled in the past.”

In response to a question by City Manager Derek Borg, Walsh said the firm had helped with economic development projects for the city of Grapevine such as Grapevine Mills Mall and the Gaylord Texan.

“We helped JPMorgan Chase relocate from New York to Farmers Branch, so we’ve had a lot of variety over the years,” she added.

The firm’s municipal clients included Aurora, Grapevine, Highland Park, Keller, Hurst, Justin, Lone Star, Mount Vernon, Ponder, Westlake, Westover Hills and Winnsboro.

