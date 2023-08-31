10 candidates for school board, city council

Two incumbents are among five candidates for Princeton City Council on the Tuesday, Nov. 7, ballot. And that’s the same situation in balloting for the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees.

Place 3 Councilmember Bryan Washington and Mayor pro tem Steven Deffibaugh, who holds Place 5, have both filed to run for another four-year term. Place 4 Councilmember Keven Underwood resigned for health reasons.

Council was to appoint a temporary successor to Underwood at the Monday, Aug. 28 meeting, but that meeting was canceled for lack of a quorum. The appointee would serve the remainder of Underwood’s term ending in November but would not be on the ballot because the filing deadline ended Monday, Aug. 21.

The only candidate for Underwood’s four-year Place 4 seat is Ryan Gerfers, a Princeton ISD life skills teacher and coach.

Two new council seats, Place 6 and Place 7, are being added under the home rule charter adopted last November. Members are currently elected citywide but must live in their district after implementation of single-member districts in 2030.

Ben Long, a project safety manager, has filed as a candidate for a three-year term in Place 6.

