New homeowner welcomed

by | Oct 19, 2023 | Latest, News

Amanda Martinez shows off the keys to her new Habitat home built on Harrelson Court in Princeton. Courtesy photo

Amanda Martinez and her family are now officially at home on Harrelson Court in Princeton. 

Following 10 months of construction, Habitat for Humanity of Collin County (HHCC), the worldwide organization that builds dwellings for families that need shelter, officially dedicated the Martinez family’s home Wednesday, Oct. 11. 

Habitat representatives, and some city officials, came out in force to celebrate the happy occasion.

The Martinez home is the first of five such homes to be built by Habitat for Humanity on Harrelson Court. Princeton Independent School District donated the land, said Habitat for Humanity of Collin County, adding that the city of Princeton and its Economic Development Council “partnered on the infrastructure for this affordable housing development.” 

The Martinez home faces the rear entrance of Lacy Elementary School.

For the more on this story see this weeks print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

