Honoring those who served

Princeton High School Navy JROTC cadets presented the colors at the Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Memorial Park Saturday, Nov. 11. Norishka Pachot/The Princeton Herald

Keith Self came home to the congressional district he represents to offer a message of thanks, gratitude and appreciation for the sacrifices made by Princeton-area veterans.

Self, a first-term Republican representing North Texas’ 3rd Congressional District, delivered the keynote speech Saturday, Nov. 11, during a Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

He thanked the city for staging the event and added that “every community should have a veterans park like this one” that honors the sacrifices that veterans make in defense of the nation and the communities.

“Princeton has made an enormous sacrifice” in our nation’s defense, Self told the crowd gathered at the park. He noted that the Collin County Courthouse has a wall honoring the sacrifices of veterans throughout the county and said that Princeton residents comprise 17 “fallen heroes” honored with portraits on the courthouse wall in McKinney.

