Marking history

Collin County resident awarded with Yellow Rose of Texas

Farmersville resident Linda Hess has made her mark on Collin County by documenting its history for over two decades.

Hess’ dedication as a Collin County Historical Commission (CCHC) member and volunteer earned her a Yellow Rose of Texas award last month, the highest honor that can be bestowed to women by the Texas Governor. The award is only given to those who have presented exceptional community service through volunteerism, charitable contributions, achievements related to the preservation of history or achievements toward improving the present and future.

By Sonia Duggan and Norishka Pachot

For more on this story see the November 23, 2023 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.