Marine Corps nonprofit delivers toys, hope to children

The VFW Post #2150 (McKinney) sponsored annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run is set for Saturday, Dec. 2. The ride will begin at Ride Now PowerSports, 3850 N Central Expressway in McKinney and will travel east to Princeton, Blue Ridge,Farmersville and back. Courtesy photo

The holiday spirit has taken root across the nation as Santa’s elves ready for the upcoming season with a little help from a nonprofit started by the Marine Corps Reserve 76 years ago.

Toys for Tots, a nationwide community action program, has become a beacon of goodwill that transcends generations and brings joy to countless children.

In Collin County, Toys for Tots is not just a program; it’s a community-driven initiative supported by generous residents, sponsors and businesses in its 27 cities.

Coordinator Maria LeGall has worked for months — raising funds, securing sponsors and renting warehouse space — to store the influx of toys to prepare for another successful campaign.

“I let people know there is a need here in Collin County,” Maria said passionately. “A lot of people think Collin County doesn’t need Toys for Tots, but Toys for Tots needs Collin County and Collin County needs Toys for Tots.”

The numbers of toys distributed certainly reflect the needs. Maria shared that last year alone, Toys for Tots touched the lives of 16,251 children with a distribution of 38,789 toys. However, she said, the numbers ebb and flow according to the evolving needs of the community.

To read the full story, support local journalism and your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!