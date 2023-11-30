Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Marine Corps nonprofit delivers toys, hope to children

by | Nov 30, 2023 | Latest, News

The VFW Post #2150 (McKinney) sponsored annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run is set for Saturday, Dec. 2. The ride will begin at Ride Now PowerSports, 3850 N Central Expressway in McKinney and will travel east to Princeton, Blue Ridge,Farmersville and back. Courtesy photo

The holiday spirit has taken root across the nation as Santa’s elves ready for the upcoming season with a little help from a nonprofit started by the Marine Corps Reserve 76 years ago.

Toys for Tots, a nationwide community action program, has become a beacon of goodwill that transcends generations and brings joy to countless children.

In Collin County, Toys for Tots is not just a program; it’s a community-driven initiative supported by generous residents, sponsors and businesses in its 27 cities.

Coordinator Maria LeGall has worked for months — raising funds, securing sponsors and renting warehouse space — to store the influx of toys to prepare for another successful campaign. 

“I let people know there is a need here in Collin County,” Maria said passionately. “A lot of people think Collin County doesn’t need Toys for Tots, but Toys for Tots needs Collin County and Collin County needs Toys for Tots.”

The numbers of toys distributed certainly reflect the needs. Maria shared that last year alone, Toys for Tots touched the lives of 16,251 children with a distribution of 38,789 toys. However, she said, the numbers ebb and flow according to the evolving needs of the community. 

To read the full story, support local journalism and your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

CCMobility Nov 2023

0 Comments

Related News

Collin County homeless count preparations underway

Collin County homeless count preparations underway

Nov 30, 2023 | ,

On a cold night in January, a small army of volunteers will deploy across Collin County to determine how many neighbors do not have a place to live. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) sponsors annual Point-in-Time (PIT) and Housing Inventory...

read more
Abbott: Battle continues over vouchers

Abbott: Battle continues over vouchers

Nov 30, 2023 | ,

As time runs out next week on the fourth special session, Gov. Greg Abbott said he will continue to fight for school choice, despite the Texas House once again decisively rejecting it when 21 Republicans largely from rural districts joined Democrats in stripping it...

read more
Veterans to be honored in special cemetery ceremony

Veterans to be honored in special cemetery ceremony

Nov 30, 2023 |

Volunteers will once again lay wreaths on veteran graves at the Wilson-Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m.  File art For the sixth December in a row, Linda Hamlin Dillard is waiting anxiously for a truckload of fresh evergreen wreaths to...

read more
School board elects officers

School board elects officers

Nov 30, 2023 | , ,

Second grader Bradlee Hamming, who designed the PISD’s 2023 Christmas card, is congratulated by Rachel Nicks, director of elementary education, left, and School Board President Cyndi Darland. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald In what could portend future disagreements,...

read more
Quilts of Valor honors veterans

Quilts of Valor honors veterans

Nov 22, 2023 | ,

Collin College Farmersville Campus welcomed the community, veterans and service members for the Quilt Guild’s annual Quilts of Valor presentation Tuesday, Nov. 14. Library Branch Manager Deborah Sellars delivered the opening remarks, welcoming attendees to the campus,...

read more
U.S. Rep urges allies to block Iranian airlines

U.S. Rep urges allies to block Iranian airlines

Nov 22, 2023 | ,

Iranian airlines sanctioned by the U.S. continue to use at least 24 airports across Eurasia, most of which are in NATO and the European Union, 3rd District Congressman Keith Self said. “Our friends in NATO and the EU not only risk exposure to sanctions imposed by the...

read more
City to host tree lighting, parade next month

City to host tree lighting, parade next month

Nov 22, 2023 |

Princeton doesn’t need sub-freezing temperatures for ice skating in Municipal Park. The many activities scheduled 5-9 p.m. for the Saturday, Dec. 2, lighting of the community Christmas tree will include skating, bounce houses, crafts, seasonal snacks and toy drives by...

read more
Marking history

Marking history

Nov 22, 2023 | ,

Collin County resident awarded with Yellow Rose of Texas Farmersville resident Linda Hess has made her mark on Collin County by documenting its history for over two decades. Hess’ dedication as a Collin County Historical Commission (CCHC) member and volunteer earned...

read more
Residents elect new councilmembers, approve Park Bond

Residents elect new councilmembers, approve Park Bond

Nov 16, 2023 | ,

Princeton voters overwhelming approved Part B of the Park Bond to expand the library. File art  The Princeton City Council has been expanded from five members to seven under terms of the home rule charter adopted last year and the two new members will be sworn in...

read more
Darland, Sharpe win school board seats

Darland, Sharpe win school board seats

Nov 16, 2023 | , ,

Princeton ISD School Board President Cyndi Darland has been re-elected, but Vice President Chad Jones placed third in a four-candidate race. According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, former PISD Trustee Starla Sharpe placed first with...

read more
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023