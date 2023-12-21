A final farewell

A couple prepares to place a wreath on the grave of a veteran at the Wilson Chapel Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 16 as part of the Wreaths Across America ceremony. Courtesy John Janak

Special wreath-laying ceremony honors veterans

Princeton resident Linda Dillard says she “lives and breathes” efforts to honor our nation’s military veterans.

She did so once again Saturday morning by taking part in the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing.

Dillard, the Wreaths Across America coordinator for the cemetery since 2018, officiated the ceremony that laid wreaths on the graves of 234 veterans, some of whom served in the Civil War.

“We honor men from both sides of the Civil War,” Dillard said, “the North and the South.”

Daughters of the American Revolution members, along with veterans and family members, gathered at the cemetery chapel to take part in the wreath-laying on a chilly but sunny day, Saturday, Dec. 16.

