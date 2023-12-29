Contractors rescued from cave-in

Three plumbing contractors have been rescued from a collapsed trench in a hallway at Clark Middle School, the Princeton Fire Department said.

“Firefighters arrived to find three patients, all construction workers, who were in a confined trench when the soil gave way,” the fire department said. “One patient had self-extricated, while two remained partially covered.”

Frisco and Allen Fire Department’s trench rescue teams were called in to assist in the technical rescue and ground and air ambulances were called to transport the plumbers to a hospital for treatment.

“The company’s representative reports their injuries do not appear to be severe,” the fire department said.

The cave-in occurred shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, as DNA Plumbing Services of Plano was excavating for sewer repairs.

“There was an equipment malfunction, and we had a few technicians that are now needing medical attention,” the company said in a Facebook post.



