Class of 2024 top two

Princeton High School Class of 2024 valedictorian is Jonathan Waithaka. Mackenzie Akkerman is the salutatorian.

The top two students in Princeton High School’s Class of 2024 have some sage advice for students entering ninth grade this fall: perfect your study skills in the first few weeks.

Jonathan Waithaka, with a weighted grade point average of 5.36, is the valedictorian and Mackenzie Akkerman, with a 5.26 GPA, is the salutatorian.

Both will speak at the commencement ceremony Thursday, May 23, at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center (Allen Event Center), 200 Stacy Road in Allen.

Jonathan said new high school students should try to establish small habits early, like paying attention in class, listening carefully and asking questions.

“I think that routine has really helped me a lot,” he said. “Staying ahead is easier when there’s some sort of routine. Find what kind of studying works for you because everyone’s kind of different.”

