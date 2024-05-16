Council OKs trash collection fee increase

Community Waste Disposal crews helped hundreds of Princeton residents get rid of trash they had been hoarding all winter at the Saturday, April 6, Trash Off & CWD X-treme Green event in Caldwell Park.

If Community Waste Disposal picks up your garbage, you’ll be paying an extra 75 cents per month. Starting in June, the price for CWD residential service will increase 4.37% from $17.15 to $17.90, following amendment of the five-year contract signed in 2019. Last year, the company won a 3.6% increase amounting to 63 cents.

The Princeton City Council agreed at its Monday, May 13, meeting to extend the contract for five years with an option for a subsequent five-year renewal. The company pitched a seven-year option, but Princeton Public Works Director Tommy Mapp said the staff recommendation was for five years.

In addition to the residential price adjustment, commercial rates will increase just over 10% from $25.30 to $27.84.

CWD President Greg Roemer told the council the new rate was based on three factors: the DFW Urban Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) (not including energy), the cost of compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel and the disposal charge at the Garland landfill.

To read the full story and support continued news coverage, of your local community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!