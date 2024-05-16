Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Council OKs trash collection fee increase

by | May 16, 2024 | Latest, News

Community Waste Disposal crews helped hundreds of Princeton residents get rid of trash they had been hoarding all winter at the Saturday, April 6, Trash Off & CWD X-treme Green event in Caldwell Park.

If Community Waste Disposal picks up your garbage, you’ll be paying an extra 75 cents per month. Starting in June, the price for CWD residential service will increase 4.37% from $17.15 to $17.90, following amendment of the five-year contract signed in 2019. Last year, the company won a 3.6% increase amounting to 63 cents.

The Princeton City Council agreed at its Monday, May 13, meeting to extend the contract for five years with an option for a subsequent five-year renewal. The company pitched a seven-year option, but Princeton Public Works Director Tommy Mapp said the staff recommendation was for five years.

In addition to the residential price adjustment, commercial rates will increase just over 10% from $25.30 to $27.84.

CWD President Greg Roemer told the council the new rate was based on three factors: the DFW Urban Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) (not including energy), the cost of compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel and the disposal charge at the Garland landfill.

To read the full story and support continued news coverage, of your local community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Class of 2024 top two

Class of 2024 top two

May 16, 2024 | , ,

Princeton High School Class of 2024 valedictorian is Jonathan Waithaka. Mackenzie Akkerman is the salutatorian. The top two students in Princeton High School’s Class of 2024 have some sage advice for students entering ninth grade this fall: perfect your study skills...

read more
How PISD is dealing with growth challenges

How PISD is dealing with growth challenges

May 16, 2024 | , ,

Brantley Duke walks the stage at Mayfield Elementary to collect his kindergarten diploma from Principal Jason Brown Saturday, May, 16. The young grad was a student in Ms. Lafon’s class. All six elementary schools in the district held ceremonies Saturday. Princeton ISD...

read more
District honors top teachers

District honors top teachers

May 16, 2024 | , ,

PHS Science Department Chair Tanya Summers, left, is the Princeton ISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year and Madison Wilson, a third-grade teacher at Smith Elementary, is the PISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. Summers is also the head girls’ cross-country coach. The...

read more
Bois d’ Arc Lake beckons

Bois d’ Arc Lake beckons

May 9, 2024 | ,

NTMWD’s newest lake, Bois d’Arc Lake, is now 100% full and open to public access. Courtesy NTMWD After 20 years of planning and four years of construction, Texas’ first major reservoir to be built in more than three decades glistens in the sun as a recreational...

read more
Awareness program features grim scene

Awareness program features grim scene

May 9, 2024 | , ,

PHS theater students help stage an accident scene as part of a national safety awareness program. Courtesy Photo Princeton High School students have experienced a realistic vision of what could happen to an impaired driver. On Thursday, May 2, School Resource Officer...

read more
Collin County cities score high on safety

Collin County cities score high on safety

May 9, 2024 | ,

The Collin County city of Melissa ranked No. 1 on the 2024 list of the “safest” cities in Texas, according to the annual survey of FBI data by SafeWise.  The rankings were compiled from data sent to the FBI in October 2023 for crimes reported in 2022. According...

read more
Total property values up 14.63%

Total property values up 14.63%

May 9, 2024 | ,

The estimated average market value of a home in Princeton is now $340,434. Once again, Collin County property values are generally higher, according to 2024 certified estimated taxable values released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).  However, the...

read more
Habitat kicks off new build

Habitat kicks off new build

May 2, 2024 | , ,

Princeton High School students helped raise the wall to begin work on a new home on Harrelson Drive by Habitat for Humanity of Collin County. The wall raising on Friday, April 19, was the start on a home for the LaTischa Johnson family. PHS students in the...

read more
Princeton will remember and honor fallen officer

Princeton will remember and honor fallen officer

May 2, 2024 | ,

From now on, July 25 will be Officer Nancy Dominguez Day in the city of Princeton. Mayor Brianna Chacon issued a proclamation on Monday, April 29, recognizing that Dominguez “displayed, on and off duty, the Core Values of the Princeton Police Department: Respect,...

read more
No progress on luxury apartment complex

No progress on luxury apartment complex

May 2, 2024 | ,

Apartments in various stages of construction, for what was supposed to be a  posh gated community at Hwy 380 and 599 W. Princeton Drive, have sat vacant since construction stopped almost one year ago.   The gates are still locked at the Princeton Luxury Apartments,...

read more
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Mothers Day 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Photos online
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024