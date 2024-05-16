District honors top teachers

PHS Science Department Chair Tanya Summers, left, is the Princeton ISD’s Secondary Teacher of the Year and Madison Wilson, a third-grade teacher at Smith Elementary, is the PISD’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. Summers is also the head girls’ cross-country coach.

The Princeton Independent School District has honored two educators as teachers of the year.

The Secondary Teacher of the Year is Tanya Summers of Princeton High School and the Elementary Teacher of the Year is Madison Wilson of Smith Elementary School.

The awards were presented Thursday, May 9, at the district’s annual awards banquet.

Summers, a teacher for nine years, has been with the PISD since 2018. In addition to serving as head girls’ cross-country coach, she chairs the PHS science department and teaches astronomy and advanced placement biology.

Wilson has been an educator for eight years and has been with Princeton ISD since 2016. She teaches third grade reading at Smith and serves as team lead.

“Tanya Summers is a teacher that connects with students, engaging them and getting the best out of them,” Principal Richard Boring said. “She builds positive relationships with students and creates an environment that they want to be a part of.”

