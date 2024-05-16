How PISD is dealing with growth challenges

Brantley Duke walks the stage at Mayfield Elementary to collect his kindergarten diploma from Principal Jason Brown Saturday, May, 16. The young grad was a student in Ms. Lafon’s class. All six elementary schools in the district held ceremonies Saturday.

Princeton ISD is experiencing rapid growth and is projected to increase by 10,000 to 11,000 students in the next decade, PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre told a “State of the District” luncheon sponsored by the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce.

The district is developing a growth and development plan, including updates on construction projects, student rezoning and future plans for schools and programs, McIntyre told about two dozen chamber members attending the Wednesday, May 8, event.

However, PISD faces challenges in accommodating the growing student enrollment, including difficulties in filling faculty spots, bus driver positions and substitutes, he said.

“We need more businesses in town, so we get more tax dollars without students,” he said. “I know that sounds bad to say as an educator, but as a rooftop community right now, when we get a new house, yes, that generates more tax dollars. But it also generates, like 4.5 kids. And so not having enough industry to support what we need to invest.”

