Teacher arrested

Pre-K teacher accused of assaulting pupil

A pre-K teacher at Princeton ISD’s Canup Early Childhood Center has been arrested on a felony charge alleging she assaulted a child, Collin County booking records show.

Linda Ann Dueer, 73, was arrested Tuesday, May 14 by the Princeton Police Department, according to Collin County records for Case No. 296-81826-2024.

“Princeton ISD is aware of the incident and is cooperating with the Princeton Police Department as law enforcement continues to investigate the case,” the district said in a statement. “The teacher has been placed on administrative leave.”

PISD Communications Coordinator Jean Ann Collins said the leave began the day Dueer was arrested.

Records show the Collin County Grand Jury indicted Dueer March 28 on a charge alleging injury to a child, elderly person or disabled person, with intentional bodily injury. The charge is a third-degree felony under Sec. 22.04 (f) of the Texas Penal Code.

Records show Dueer was arrested May 14 for an alleged offense on Nov. 3, 2023. Her bond was set at $20,000 at a May 15 magistration hearing.

A Princeton couple told CBS News Texas their 4-year-old son was the victim and that they have filed a lawsuit against the school district.

The couple said school officials showed them a video last November of their son and a teacher at Canup.

“She grabbed him and swung him around, up against the wall; said something to him,” the man told KTVT, Channel 11. “And then she slapped him, almost knocked him off his feet.”

The couple said the teacher should have been arrested sooner.

