Trustees OK new band hall; honor students at meeting

UIL Academic and Speech students honored at the Monday, May 20, PISD board meeting are, from left, Emma Parker, Tyler Phillips, Tess Barsi, Kate Read and Emily Williams. Courtesy PISD

Princeton Independent School District trustees want students to enjoy an expanded fine arts program and trustees took a step toward offering students that extracurricular activity Monday night.

Trustees heard a report from Superintendent Don McIntyre that said adding 4,500 square feet to a proposed middle school could cost about $2.1 million. The addition would be dedicated to building room for an orchestra. Adding 6,500 square feet to the proposed Anthony High School campus would add about $3 million to the project, McIntyre said.

The board voted unanimously to approve construction of a band hall at the new middle school and to develop a fine arts program that includes a mariachi band. The motion came from board president Cyndi Darland, who said that “when students are involved in extracurricular activities, they are more inclined to be involved in the school system.” Darland added that the district needs to think “outside the box” because parents want more arts programs.

