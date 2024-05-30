Little wins GOP nomination

Pam Little has won the nomination for SBOE District 12 after a runoff election.

With nearly all ballots counted, State Board of Education (SBOE) Member Pam Little apparently won the Republican nomination to continue representing District 12.

Little will meet Democrat George King, retired principal of Plano East Senior High School, in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

