PHS graduates 511 members of Class of 2024

Graduates of Princeton High School Class of 2024 toss their caps celebrating the end of their high school careers Thursday, May 24 at the event center in Allen.

More than 500 Panther seniors are now Princeton High School graduates. Commencement for the PHS Class of 2024 was held Thursday, May 23, at the Allen Event Center.

PHS Principal Richard Boring said some class members were fourth-generation Princeton graduates while others were the first in their families to complete high school.

