Audie Murphy celebration planned

The annual Audie Murphy Day celebration Saturday, June 15 includes a patriotic-themed parade for anyone who wants to walk or ride.

There’s a full slate of events on tap for the 25th annual Audie Murphy Day celebration, an event that honors area veterans and the city’s favorite — and most decorated — U. S. soldier of World War II.

The event kicks off Friday, June 14 with a Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) parked outside the Farmersville Heritage Museum at 107 Farmersville Parkway. It is free and open to the public from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

