NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Audie Murphy celebration planned

by | Jun 6, 2024 | Area News, Latest

The annual Audie Murphy Day celebration Saturday, June 15 includes a patriotic-themed parade for anyone who wants to walk or ride.

There’s a full slate of events on tap for the 25th annual Audie Murphy Day celebration, an event that honors area veterans and the city’s favorite — and most decorated — U. S. soldier of World War II.

The event kicks off Friday, June 14 with a Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) parked outside the Farmersville Heritage Museum at 107 Farmersville Parkway. It is free and open to the public from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Photos online

Related News

D-Day, 80 years later

Jun 6, 2024 | ,

American GIs heading toward the shoreline of Omaha Beach around June 7, 1944. Courtesy of the National WWII Museum On the eve of Operation Overlord, Gen. Eisenhower told his troops: “You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these...

read more
Congressman outline potential dangers

Jun 6, 2024 | ,

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, a West Point graduate, encourages high school students to apply for appointment to service academies. The infiltration of Chinese nationals across the border and other incursions could lead to significant disruptions this year, Congressman Keith...

read more
Summer fun at the library

Jun 6, 2024 |

Lois Nelson Public Library, 323 McKinney Ave., invites Princeton students in four age categories to compete in the summer reading program June 1 through the end of July. Ready, set, read! Lois Nelson Public Library, 323 McKinney Ave., invites Princeton students in...

read more
Little wins GOP nomination

May 30, 2024 | , ,

Pam Little has won the nomination for SBOE District 12 after a runoff election. With nearly all ballots counted, State Board of Education (SBOE) Member Pam Little apparently won the Republican nomination to continue representing District 12. Little will meet Democrat...

read more
Patriotic community event set for June 29

May 30, 2024 |

Singer-songwriter Aaron Watson headlines performances at the June 29 Freedom & Fireworks event. Courtesy photo Princeton residents are invited to celebrate Independence Day with the Freedom & Fireworks celebration, 6-10 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at J.M....

read more
PHS graduates 511 members of Class of 2024

May 30, 2024 | ,

Graduates of Princeton High School Class of 2024 toss their caps celebrating the end of their high school careers Thursday, May 24 at the event center in Allen. More than 500 Panther seniors are now Princeton High School graduates. Commencement for the PHS Class of...

read more
Police Chief Waters honored

May 30, 2024 |

Police Chief James Waters, shown with administrative coordinator Tiffany West,was honored for his 20 years of service and given a namesake street sign Tuesday, May 28. Courtesy City of Princeton The Princeton City Council has recognized Police Chief James Waters for...

read more
Rainy day runoff follows stormy night

May 28, 2024 | ,

Rain didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of campaign workers outside the Murphy Community Center following a night of storms that downed trees and knocked out power in many neighborhoods. The Tuesday, May 28, runoff election was held as scheduled throughout Collin County...

read more
VFW engaged in community service

May 23, 2024 | ,

Princeton JROTC cadets  and  Scouts help clean up Princeton Memorial Cemetery during this year’s VFW Day of Service, Saturday, May 4. Veterans and volunteers with VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 in Princeton have been recognized for a variety of projects of service to the...

read more
