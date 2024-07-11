Fire Station No. 2 now open for business

Princeton’s newest fire station located at the corner of Beauchamp and Monte Carlo Boulevards is now open and ready to serve residents. Photo: John Kanelis

As Princeton continues to grow, the demand for more municipal services increases.

On July 3, the Princeton Fire and Rescue Department dedicated and celebrated the opening of its latest fire station at the corner of Beauchamp and Monte Carlo boulevards. The city provided refreshments and tours of the new station for attendees of the ceremony.

Station No. 2 addresses the need for enhanced fire protection services in a rapidly expanding residential area. The $6.2 million station is located at the entrance to the Whitewing Trails subdivision. Battalion Chief Steve Gammons stated that Station No. 2 will always have “three to five” firefighters on duty, all currently employed by the fire department. He mentioned that personnel would be reallocated to ensure the station is properly staffed.

Gammons informed the crowd, gathered in the bay normally housing the fire equipment, that the city broke ground on Station No. 2 about 18 months ago, following a three-year planning process. He praised the quality of the Princeton FD firefighting staff, noting that the city recently screened 80 job applications to fill six spots on the roster, a testament to the department’s reputation.

