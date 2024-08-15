Princeton ISD adds nearly 1,000 students

PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre high-fives Christian Velasco on the first day of school at Godwin Elementary. Courtesy PISD

Growth is exceeding projections in the Princeton Independent School District, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said as the 2024-25 school year began.

There were 9,141 students who started classes across the district Thursday, Aug. 8, up 986 students from the first day of 2023.

In 2023, there were 4,070 elementary students on the first day of school compared to 4,619 this year, an increase of 549 students.

“Fortunately, we opened the two elementary schools [Green and James, each with 427 pupils] which should alleviate the pressure on most elementary campuses this year,” McIntyre said. “But, as of right now, our growth is exceeding current projections. So, it is good that we have four additional construction projects underway.”

