New Habitat CEO ramps up building

Shonda Schaefer, right, newly appointed CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County, consults with Construction Manager Rosa Garcia at the home being built in Princeton. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald

Shonda Schaefer has been on her new job as chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity of Collin County for a little more than five weeks.

However, she has hit the ground in a dead sprint seeking to get her arms around the multitude of tasks confronting the nonprofit agency every day.

Her goal for Habitat for Humanity of Collin County is straightforward: “We want to build 10 to 15 houses annually,” she said, adding that “we want to put people in houses, keep them there and then serve the community.”

Schaefer came to Habitat for Humanity from her post at another non-profit, Grace, based in Grapevine, where she also served as CEO. Grace is involved in setting up transitional housing for residents in need, helping them move into permanent housing. Schaefer said Grace works with clearing clients’ debt and “other skills to allow them to attain self-sufficiency.”

Now she is running Habitat for Humanity of Collin County, which Schaefer said covers all of Collin County and parts of surrounding counties, such as Hunt, Grayson and Denton counties. Schaefer succeeded Sam Lawrence as CEO of Habitat in Collin County.

Schaefer has 30 years of experience in nonprofits. Habitat for Humanity is building a house on Harrelson Drive, which Schaefer estimates will be complete in “a couple of months if all goes well.” She said the project stalled for a brief time during the CEO transition, but said the work is “back on schedule in a big way.”

