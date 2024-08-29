Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Firetrucks welcomed

by | Aug 29, 2024 | Latest

Fire department staff, city employees and citizens “push in” the new $1.2 million aerial ladder truck last week. It will be housed at Fire Station No. 3.

The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department, after going through some of the fire service traditions associated with receiving new equipment, has welcomed a new $1.2 million aerial ladder truck to its arsenal of firefighting equipment.

Fire Chief Tom Harvey said the department took possession of the truck about a month ago but had to receive formal training on how to operate the truck and its complicated array of functions.

For more on this story see the August 29, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald.

0 Comments

Related News

Officer, suspect shot overnight

Officer, suspect shot overnight

Aug 29, 2024 | ,

Texas Rangers are investigating an early morning shooting between a Princeton Police Department officer and a suspect.The officer and the suspect were both wounded in an exchange of gunfire and both are hospitalized in stable condition, the police department said in a...

read more
Drought conditions continue

Drought conditions continue

Aug 29, 2024 | ,

Collin County has gone from being “abnormally dry” to experiencing “moderate drought” conditions. Photo by Sabine Zierer, Pixabay The lack of rainfall has edged most of Collin County this past week from being “abnormally dry” to “moderate drought” conditions,...

read more
Shopping center preliminary plat approved

Shopping center preliminary plat approved

Aug 29, 2024 |

Princeton is one step closer to getting a large retail and restaurant complex on 91 acres northwest of at U.S. 380 and Beauchamp Boulevard. The Princeton City Council voted Monday, Aug. 26, to approve a preliminary plat for the Princeton Town Center anchored by Market...

read more
Princeton Luxury Apartments must be completed

Princeton Luxury Apartments must be completed

Aug 29, 2024 |

Work crews began demolishing three units of the Princeton Luxury Apartments Wednesday, Aug. 21 The city has a game plan for finishing the Princeton Luxury Apartments next to Walmart on U.S. 380. But it’s not clear who will carry the ball to the goal as two potential...

read more
Culleoka WSC lifts water conservation notice

Culleoka WSC lifts water conservation notice

Aug 28, 2024 | ,

The Culleoka Water Supply Corporation (CWSC), which supplies customers south of Princeton and north of Lake Lavon, has lifted an emergency notice to conserve water issued on Wednesday, Aug. 28.“Effective immediately, please turn off your sprinkler system,” said the...

read more
Culleoka WSC water conservation notice

Culleoka WSC water conservation notice

Aug 28, 2024 | ,

The Culleoka Water Supply Corporation (CWSC), which supplies customers south of Princeton and north of Lake Lavon, issued an emergency notice to conserve water on Wednesday, Aug. 28.“Effective immediately, please turn off your sprinkler system,” said the notice posted...

read more
TxDOT proposes new US 380 route in Collin County

TxDOT proposes new US 380 route in Collin County

Aug 22, 2024 | ,

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced a proposal to construct a new segment of US 380, extending from FM 1827 to CR 560 through McKinney, Princeton and Farmersville in Collin County.  The project will include a new, controlled-access...

read more
Last-minute filings crowd ballot

Last-minute filings crowd ballot

Aug 22, 2024 | ,

Princeton voters will have several choices on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. Mayor Brianna Chacon, Place 1 Councilmember David Kleiber and Place 2 Councilmember Marlo Obera all face opposition in the city election and there are six candidates –...

read more
