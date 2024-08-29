Firetrucks welcomed

Fire department staff, city employees and citizens “push in” the new $1.2 million aerial ladder truck last week. It will be housed at Fire Station No. 3.

The Princeton Fire and Rescue Department, after going through some of the fire service traditions associated with receiving new equipment, has welcomed a new $1.2 million aerial ladder truck to its arsenal of firefighting equipment.

Fire Chief Tom Harvey said the department took possession of the truck about a month ago but had to receive formal training on how to operate the truck and its complicated array of functions.

For more on this story see the August 29, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.