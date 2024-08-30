Penalties plague Princeton in 37-35 season-opening loss to West Mesquite

Jordan Mosely (23) eludes a West Mesquite defender in Princeton’s Thursday night debut in 6A football. Photo courtesy Jerry Winfrey.

Princeton was unable to recover an onside kick attempt with 1:58 remaining in the fourth quarter after West Mesquite grabbed the ball at midfield in a 37-35 season-opening loss from Mesquite Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

Junior quarterback Marcus Flowers brought the Panthers to within two points after completing a 53-yard touchdown to junior Collin Fannin-White.

Princeton’s offense moved the ball well all night thanks to a prolific passing attack. Flowers passed for 341 yards on 19-of-28 through the air with four total touchdowns.

However, penalties proved costly for Princeton. The Panthers were penalized 12 times for 94 yards, with an offsides penalty and a pass interference infraction on the same drive late in the fourth quarter that led to a rushing touchdown for the Wranglers. Princeton also committed a fumble deep inside West Mesquite territory less than a minute into the second quarter to stall a potential drive that would have likely resulted in a go-ahead score.

West Mesquite’s rushing attack churned out 222 yards on the ground, while senior quarterback Demetrius Ballard completed three passes of at least 30 yards in the second half and he threw for 248 passing yards on 8-of-11 in the air.

Princeton welcomes Naaman Forest to Jackie Hendricks Stadium on Friday, Sept. 6 for its home opener.

By David Wolman • [email protected]