Dominant 1st half lifts Princeton past Naaman Forest

Princeton junior wide receiver Abdullhi Madhi jumps in the air to make an attempt at a catch Friday, Sept. 7, from Jackie Hendricks Stadium. The Panthers toppled Naaman Forest, 55-35. Photo by Jerry Winfrey/ C&S Media

The Princeton High School Panthers came out strong Friday night and dominated from the opening first drive of the game.

Quarterback Marcus Flowers led the Panthers with a total of 328 passing yards and five touchdown passes in their win over the Naaman Forest Rangers 55-35.

Flowers went 20 for 26 on pass completions with three different receivers catching touchdown passes. The Panthers’ leading receiver was Vincent Aparicio who had eight completions for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

By Mark Saldana • [email protected]