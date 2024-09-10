Hunting, fishing licenses on sale



The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is now selling hunting and fishing licenses for the 2024-25 season.

Texas hunters and anglers purchase more than 3.9 million licenses annually, directly funding a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities.

Some of the many projects made possible by license sales include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas game wardens.

Outdoorsmen and women can purchase a variety of licenses through the official TPWD website, or in-person at retail locations throughout the state or TPWD offices.

A $5 administrative fee applies to online purchases.

When making their purchase, license buyers can also add a donation of $1, $5, $10 or $20 to help support the Hunters for the Hungry program or the Fund for Veterans Assistance.

Donations to the Hunters for the Hungry program provide hunters with a way to donate legally harvested deer to participating processors.

The processed meat goes to local food banks to feed Texas families in need. Donations to the Fund for Veterans Assistance program provide grants to veteran service organizations and nonprofit charitable institutions, assisting veterans and their families at the community level throughout Texas.

Resident hunters and anglers continue to have the option to purchase a fully digital license for several license types, including the super combo, youth hunting or lifetime combo, hunting, or fishing tags. Customers can also purchase other products such as the exempt angler tag, bonus red drum and spotted seatrout tags.

Digital license holders will not receive a printed license or tags but must keep their digital license available via mobile device while in the field. Digital tagging is required of digital license holders through the Texas Hunt & Fish mobile app. The license can be viewed through the Texas Hunt & Fish and TPWD Outdoor Annual mobile apps.

TPWD encourages repeat license buyers to use the expedited checkout process. This speeds up the sale of new licenses by allowing customers to re-purchase licenses bought in recent years.

Customers can provide proof of licensure in several ways other than your physical license: (1) an electronic photo of their licenses, (2) an emailed receipt of their purchases; (3) their account in the online license sales system; (4) via license lookup in the Outdoor Annual app or Texas Hunt & Fish.

Hunting and fishing regulations for the 2024-25 season are available online at outdoorannual.com, or the Outdoor Annual mobile app. The mobile app is free, and once downloaded, it works without internet connectivity, making it easy for hunters and anglers to view regulations in even the most remote locations.

Other features include license lookup, location-based functionality such as “Hunting Seasons and Regulations by Location,” “Where to Fish,” and more. A limited supply of printed booklets will be available at select TPWD offices. Hunters and anglers are encouraged to call their local offices to check availability.

The Texas Hunt & Fish (previously called My Texas Hunt Harvest) mobile app enables electronic submission of mandatory harvest reports, including alligator gar harvest reporting, and supports digital tagging of harvested deer, turkey, oversized red drum and spotted seatrout for certain license holders.

The app also allows hunters to complete their on-site registration for many TPWD public hunting lands. Hunters can hunt on more than one million acres of public land with the purchase of an annual public hunting permit.



For more local news and information, see the next print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

