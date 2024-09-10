It’s all happening at the library by | Sep 10, 2024 | Area News, Life & Style

If you don’t have a library card, you’re missing out. Whether you’re upgrading your skills, scouting for knowledge and information or connecting with other readers, a library card from Lois Nelson Public Library is your key to an arsenal of resources.

And, since September is library card sign-up month, it’s a great time to get one.

Movie night, 5:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, presents “Pachamama 2018,” rated PG. A 10-year-old boy living high in the Andes Mountains embarks on a journey to retrieve the most treasured item of his people. Netflix calls it “an endearing look at indigenous South American culture.”

Story time, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Veterans Memorial Park will feature “What Can You Do with a Paleta?” by Carmen Tafolla. Goodreads says a young girl introduces readers to the frozen, fruit-flavored treat that thrills Mexican and Mexican-American children.

The toddler phonics program for ages 2-5 continues at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, with the letters Q and R.

Participants will practice writing letters and complete a craft or coloring sheet that reinforces what they learned.

Other activities at the library, 323 McKinney Ave., feature a financial education workshop at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept 19. Learn how to understand investments and build wealth.

At 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, story time at the library will feature Chicken Little by Steven Kellogg. It will include acorn crafts. Goodreads says Chicken Little and her feathered friends “are all aflutter when she gets a mysterious bump on the head.”



