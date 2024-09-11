Subscribe
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024

Volleyball roundup: Princeton shows improvement in home loss to McKinney

by | Sep 11, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Princeton senior Olivia Neal jumps in the air for a hitting attempt during a home match against McKinney on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The Lady Panthers lost to McKinney in four sets. Photo by Victor Tapia / Princeton Herald

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Princeton volleyball team showed improvement Tuesday night.

Despite losing to McKinney 3-1 (24-26, 13-25, 25-23, 25-13), Princeton (13-14 overall, 0-4 District 6-6A) won a set for the first time in four district matches and pushed the Lionettes to the limit in the first set.

Princeton will return to the court at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Allen.

For more on this story see the Sept 19, 2024 digital edition of the Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

By David Wolman • [email protected]

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Male body found – UPDATE

Male body found – UPDATE

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

The Collin County Medical Examiner is investigating the discovery of a body found on the south side of Princeton. Workmen found the body Thursday, Sept. 5, at a construction site near the intersection of South Beauchamp Boulevard and County Road 398.Princeton Police...

read more
Board Oks skating rink parking

Board Oks skating rink parking

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

Plans to re-open an indoor skating rink are rolling right along after the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustments (ZBA) granted a variance. Rarely convened, the five-member board last met in August 2021 and now has new members. The variance was requested by businesswoman...

read more
Mark your calendar to mark your ballot

Mark your calendar to mark your ballot

Sep 12, 2024 | ,

Secretary of State Jane Nelson reminds Texans that now is the time to plan for voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. “My goal is to make sure every qualified Texan who wants to vote has all the information they need to cast a ballot,” Nelson said....

read more
Missing woman found dead

Missing woman found dead

Sep 7, 2024 | ,

Updated Sept. 11, 2024 A 30-year-old Princeton mother of two was found dead in Missouri after being abducted by a former boyfriend, authorities said. “He took someone's daughter, someone's friend, someone's mother, selfishly," Salomi Momoh of Garland told WSDK Five on...

read more
TxDOT hearing on US 380 project

TxDOT hearing on US 380 project

Sep 6, 2024 | ,

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will host in-person and virtual public hearings next week on a proposal to construct a new segment of US 380 extending from FM 1827 to County Road 560 through McKinney, Princeton and Farmersville.TxDOT is seeking public...

read more
Body found at construction site

Body found at construction site

Sep 6, 2024 | ,

The Collin County Medical Examiner is investigating the discovery of a body found on the south side of Princeton. No information has been released about the gender or age of the person found Thursday, Sept. 5, by workmen at a construction site near the intersection of...

read more
Collin County adopts operating budget

Collin County adopts operating budget

Sep 5, 2024 | ,

Collin County officials approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2025 (FY25), marking a 13.1% increase in expenditures and 16.2% increase in revenue from the previous year. During the Monday, Aug. 19 meeting, the commissioners court considered the final budget which...

read more
Transportation plan adopted; meeting Sept. 12

Transportation plan adopted; meeting Sept. 12

Sep 5, 2024 | ,

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has adopted a 10-year transportation plan worth more than $104 billion. The plan, to improve safety, address congestion and connectivity, includes over $43 billion for development and routine maintenance.  The U.S....

read more
Photos online
BTS subscription PH
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
BTS subscription PH
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024