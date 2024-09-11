Volleyball roundup: Princeton shows improvement in home loss to McKinney

Princeton senior Olivia Neal jumps in the air for a hitting attempt during a home match against McKinney on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The Lady Panthers lost to McKinney in four sets. Photo by Victor Tapia / Princeton Herald

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Princeton volleyball team showed improvement Tuesday night.

Despite losing to McKinney 3-1 (24-26, 13-25, 25-23, 25-13), Princeton (13-14 overall, 0-4 District 6-6A) won a set for the first time in four district matches and pushed the Lionettes to the limit in the first set.

Princeton will return to the court at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Allen.

