Plano East outlasts Princeton in district opener

Princeton senior Ja’keylen Montgomery-Perkins, pictured in previous action, finished with three touchdowns in Friday’s 44-21 loss to Plano East. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

MURPHY – Princeton’s inaugural district contest as a 6A school didn’t quite go to plan as they lost 44-21 to Plano East on Friday night from Tom Kimbrough Stadium.

The game was close early, with both teams failing to score after the first quarter concluded. That quickly ended once the second quarter rolled around, with Plano East outscoring Princeton 28-7 in that frame. Princeton’s (1-2, 0-1 District 6-6A) lone touchdown in the first half came on a Ja’keylen Montgomery-Perkins 30-yard touchdown with 2:24 remaining in the half.

Quarterback Marcus Flowers threw for 264 yards on 21-of-34 passing. Montgomery-Perkins led the team in both receiving and rushing. He ran for 78 yards and scored three touchdowns while also catching seven passes for 98 yards.

Princeton continues District 6-6A play next week against Prosper Rock Hill.

