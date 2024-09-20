Subscribe
Princeton unable to build on early lead in home loss to Prosper Rock Hill

by | Sep 20, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Princeton junior Nick Rodriguez executes a fake punt that results in a first down for the Panthers. That play lead to a touchdown by Mason Jones. However, Prosper Rock Hill rallies for a 38-14 win Friday night. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By Randy Sachs

It took a Nick Rodriguez fake punt on Princeton’s first drive to ignite the Panther offense, but they couldn’t match the big plays of Prosper Rock Hill and dropped a 38-14 district contest on Friday night. 

That first drive led to a Marcus Flowers-to-Mason Jones 46-yard TD pass to put the Panthers up early, 7-0.

But Rock Hill’s Christian Lewis threw for 263 yards and three scores which seemed to be the difference in the game.

After Princeton (1-3, 0-2 6-6A) drew the deficit to 10 again in the third quarter on a Dakota Lee 1-yard run, Rock Hill immediately answered with the 71-yard strike to Bryce Allen for his second score. Rock Hill (2-2, 1-1 6-6A) capitalized on big pass plays with Lewis hitting 38, 22, 71 and 21 yards.

Princeton’s Rodriguez led his team’s rushing with 10 carries and 68 yards.

