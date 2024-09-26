Farmersville to celebrate Old Time Saturday

The E-Flat Porch Band will be back at the Bain-Honaker House Saturday, Oct. 5.

Farmersville is preparing for its annual Old Time Saturday (OTS) event, a daylong celebration that pays tribute to the town’s rich heritage while raising funds for local causes.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 5, and will feature a wide array of activities, including a parade, car show, 5K run and family-friendly entertainment.

Kicking off the day at 8 a.m. is the Old Time Saturday & Audie Murphy Hero Run 5K, which will wind through the historic streets of Farmersville. The race, open to runners of all ages, benefits Farmersville Centennial Inc., which supports the local library, Senior Center and other community organizations.

Participants who register by Sept. 21 are guaranteed an event T-shirt, but late registrants may not have access to all sizes. Following the race, visitors can enjoy food, shopping, live music and other festivities that will continue throughout the day.

Whether you’re a runner or not, the Farmersville Masonic Lodge #214 will be ready and waiting to serve you pancakes Saturday morning. Hungry citizens can attend the annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser from 8-11 a.m. at the lodge located at 209 South Hwy. 78.

One of the event’s biggest highlights is the OTS parade, where community members are invited to participate for free. Parade entries can include tractors, trailers, horses, or even participants on foot. The organizers aim to make this year’s parade one of the largest in Farmersville history.

Car enthusiasts will not want to miss the OTS Car Show, which promises to be bigger and better than ever. Those wishing to showcase their vehicles can register online for $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the show.

In addition to these main attractions, the event will feature vendors, live entertainment and a Square Board raffle for a chance to win prizes, including a $500 cash prize, a Yeti cooler, a 36” Blackstone grill and a Charles Daly semi-automatic shotgun. Squares are available to purchase for $5 each at local businesses, including Independent Financial, Dyer Drug, Farmersville Grain & Hardware and Tedford Chevrolet.

Also happening on Oct. 5, after the Old Time Saturday parade, is the Onion Festival Fundraiser hosted by the Farmersville Historical Society. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Bain-Honaker House, located at 108 College St., and will celebrate Farmersville’s agricultural history—specifically its onion-growing roots.

The society’s president, Heidi Foist, said the inspiration for the festival came from a 1935 issue of The Farmersville Times, which featured details and advertiser support for the town’s original Onion Festival, a profitable crop in the area for many years.

“We are known for our onions,” Foist said, explaining why the society decided to revive the festival at this year’s fundraiser.

For more information or to get involved, visit the OTS or Farmersville Historical Society Facebook pages. For questions regarding OTS events, email [email protected].

