Princeton runners rack up top 10 finishes at Denison

Princeton’s Evelyn Escamilla, pictured in previous action, placed 18th at the Denison Invitational. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Princeton earned seven top 10 finishes last week at Denison, with the Panthers accounting for the top three finishes in the second of two boys 5K races.

Ian Hunter won the race by nearly 10 seconds, finishing in a time of 19:24.51. Henrey Martinez ran to silver with a 19:34.32. Kevin Agustin earned bronze with a third-place finish in 19:37.48.

Daniel Cruz also placed in the top 10, claiming eighth overall in 20:30.29.

In the other boys’ race, Eduardo Olade had another solid performance for Princeton, finishing fourth overall with a 17:46.5. Jose Sanchez cracked the top 20, placing 12th in 18:14.81, as did Sean McCarthy, who was 17th in 18:27.8.

In the girls 5K race, Marian Valdez paced Princeton with a 10th-place finish with a time of 21:42.26. A few seconds behind Valdez was Izabel Mondragon, who took 12th overall in 21:47.69. Samantha Valdez ran to 16th place with a 22:10.03. Evelyn Escamilla also cracked the top 20, taking 18th overall in 22:16.

The next meet for Princeton this the Jesuit Classic, set for this Saturday at Prestonwood Polo Club in Oak Point.