First-half miscues prove costly in Princeton’s shootout loss to Plano

Princeton junior tight end Gabe Pattin runs up the field for a gain to the Plano 1-yard line during the first half of Friday’s District 6-6A football game from John Clark Stadium. The Wildcats defeated the Panthers, 59-35. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

PLANO – The Plano Wildcats and Princeton Tigers came into last Friday’s game in search of their District 6-6A win, but it was Plano that emerged with a 59-35 homecoming victory against Princeton from John Clark Stadium.

Princeton out-gained Plano 281-269 in total yards in the first half, but two lost fumbles, had a field goal blocked and an illegal blindside block penalty that negated a touchdown reception from junior Jordan Mosley with less than one minute remaining in the second quarter were mistakes that added up for the Panthers (1-4, 0-3).

Plano (2-3, 1-2) scored on each of its first nine possessions and got 256 total yards and five total touchdowns from senior quarterback Tyree Fisher (three pass, two run).

Princeton junior Collin Fannin-White threw a 32-yard touchdown pass and also caught a 77-yard touchdown pass.

Panthers junior quarterback Marcus Flowers threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns on 23-of-34 through the air.

Princeton hosts McKinney on Friday, Oct. 4.

