Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Princeton still in search of 1st 6-6A win after 3-0 loss to Plano East

by | Oct 2, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Princeton senior Olivia Neal looks at the ball as she goes up in the air for a hitting attempt during Tuesday’s District 6-6A match against Plano East. Photo by Victor Tapia / Princeton Herald

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton head volleyball coach Rachel Croley has seen a lot of improvement over the past few weeks from her Lady Panthers.

That improvement continued Tuesday night.

One of Princeton’s strengths has been its defense, and it showed against Plano East, with the Lady Panthers digging out several balls that were hit hard by Plano East. Princeton also got some big hits by junior outside hitter Grace Vrba, senior Taylor Crawford and senior Chastity Williams.

Yet, for as many good plays as Princeton made on teacher appreciation night, momentum-killing errors proved costly for the Lady Panthers in a 3-0 (13-25, 10-25, 13-25) home loss.

Princeton fell to 13-18, 0-9. The Lady Panthers are back on the court this Friday at Prosper Rock Hill.

For more on this story see the Oct. 10, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Haunted happenings at historical home

Haunted happenings at historical home

Oct 3, 2024 | , ,

For those brave enough to explore the eerie past of the Bain-Honaker House, the home will once again set the scene for the Farmersville Historical Society’s Candlelight Tours. The annual event, Oct. 18-19, promises an immersive journey through the lives of the house’s...

read more
City bond rating upgraded

City bond rating upgraded

Oct 3, 2024 | ,

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings has upgraded the city’s certificates of obligation and general obligation (GO) bond ratings from “AA-“ to “AA” and has assessed the city’s financial outlook as “stable.”  In July, Fitch Ratings upgraded Princeton’s...

read more
Water district budget up 10.3%

Water district budget up 10.3%

Oct 3, 2024 | ,

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is coping with a flood of new residents into its 2,200 square-mile service area.  With 55,500 people moving into the region each year, the district has adopted an FY2025 budget that will invest about $1.1 billion...

read more
School accountability grades still blocked

School accountability grades still blocked

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

An Austin judge has continued the court order blocking the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from releasing its A-F accountability ratings for public schools. Travis County Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle scheduled a trial in February on the suit filed by five independent...

read more
Farmersville to celebrate Old Time Saturday

Farmersville to celebrate Old Time Saturday

Sep 26, 2024 |

The E-Flat Porch Band will be back at the Bain-Honaker House Saturday, Oct. 5. Farmersville is preparing for its annual Old Time Saturday (OTS) event, a daylong celebration that pays tribute to the town’s rich heritage while raising funds for local causes. The event...

read more
Early voting begins soon

Early voting begins soon

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

Potential voters have until Monday, Oct. 7, to register to cast a ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. Friday, Oct. 25, is the last day for registered voters to apply for a mail-in ballot. In-person early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1....

read more
Council enacts 120-day moratorium n new housing

Council enacts 120-day moratorium n new housing

Sep 26, 2024 |

Council members approved a four-month moratorium on new residential construction. Projects already approved or in progress will continue. Applause erupted in the Princeton City Council chamber as members approved a four-month moratorium on new residential...

read more
Photos online
BTS subscription PH
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
BTS subscription PH
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024