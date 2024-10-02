Princeton still in search of 1st 6-6A win after 3-0 loss to Plano East

Princeton senior Olivia Neal looks at the ball as she goes up in the air for a hitting attempt during Tuesday’s District 6-6A match against Plano East. Photo by Victor Tapia / Princeton Herald

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton head volleyball coach Rachel Croley has seen a lot of improvement over the past few weeks from her Lady Panthers.

That improvement continued Tuesday night.

One of Princeton’s strengths has been its defense, and it showed against Plano East, with the Lady Panthers digging out several balls that were hit hard by Plano East. Princeton also got some big hits by junior outside hitter Grace Vrba, senior Taylor Crawford and senior Chastity Williams.

Yet, for as many good plays as Princeton made on teacher appreciation night, momentum-killing errors proved costly for the Lady Panthers in a 3-0 (13-25, 10-25, 13-25) home loss.

Princeton fell to 13-18, 0-9. The Lady Panthers are back on the court this Friday at Prosper Rock Hill.

For more on this story see the Oct. 10, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.