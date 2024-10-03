Haunted happenings at historical home

For those brave enough to explore the eerie past of the Bain-Honaker House, the home will once again set the scene for the Farmersville Historical Society’s Candlelight Tours.

The annual event, Oct. 18-19, promises an immersive journey through the lives of the house’s former residents, blending true history with a touch of the supernatural.

“Let’s kick off the second annual Candlelight Tours & Live Wake at the Historic Bain-Honaker House,” said Heidi Foist, president of the Historical Society. “The house of widows is the true history of the house. On this tour, you may shed tears, you may have some fears, but most of all, you will leave with a souvenir.”

This year’s tours feature the stories of five widows—Anna-Melissa, Dora, Cassie, Mary (Molly), and Catherine—each brought to life through improved scripts written by former president Bertie Neu based on the home’s rich history.

New this year is the “live wake”— also based on the home’s history—of the youngest daughter, Margaret (Maggie), who tragically died at age 12.

“This will be a very emotional room,” Foist said. “Last year, people cried on the tour, so I know that this year will be the same.”

