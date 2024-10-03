State Fair fans make memories year after year

Tom Horst, along with his family, are fans of the food, the exhibits, the parade, the displays and much more at the State Fair of Texas. Courtesy Tom Horst

The State Fair of Texas, an iconic celebration deeply rooted in tradition, has captivated visitors since its inception in 1886. Over the years, it has become a symbol of Texas pride, promoting agriculture, education and community involvement through an array of entertainment that appeals to all ages. Spanning 24 consecutive days from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20, the State Fair of Texas is the longest-running fair in the nation, drawing people from far and wide to experience its magic.

For some fans, this annual event is more than just a tradition—it’s a cherished pilgrimage they eagerly anticipate year after year, creating unforgettable memories and celebrating the very best of Texas.

For Tom Horst of Sachse, the State Fair of Texas is a family tradition that has been part of their lives for decades. “Well, ever since my kids were old enough to go — older stroller size,” Tom said. Now, even though his children (two daughters and a son) are adults with jobs of their own, the Horst family continues to attend the fair together, taking the day off to make the most of the experience.

“We all take the day off and go the first day,” he said, “because the crowds are a little smaller on the first day, typically.”

Tom, a retired Air Force veteran, and his family are not fair-weather fans.

“We’ve gone in all types of weather — rain, heat, cold, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’re there from when the gates open until they close.”

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!