Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

State Fair fans make memories year after year

by | Oct 3, 2024 | Area News, Latest, News

Tom Horst, along with his family, are fans of the food, the exhibits, the parade, the displays and much more at the State Fair of Texas. Courtesy Tom Horst

The State Fair of Texas, an iconic celebration deeply rooted in tradition, has captivated visitors since its inception in 1886. Over the years, it has become a symbol of Texas pride, promoting agriculture, education and community involvement through an array of entertainment that appeals to all ages. Spanning 24 consecutive days from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20, the State Fair of Texas is the longest-running fair in the nation, drawing people from far and wide to experience its magic.

For some fans, this annual event is more than just a tradition—it’s a cherished pilgrimage they eagerly anticipate year after year, creating unforgettable memories and celebrating the very best of Texas.

For Tom Horst of Sachse, the State Fair of Texas is a family tradition that has been part of their lives for decades. “Well, ever since my kids were old enough to go — older stroller size,” Tom said. Now, even though his children (two daughters and a son) are adults with jobs of their own, the Horst family continues to attend the fair together, taking the day off to make the most of the experience. 

“We all take the day off and go the first day,” he said, “because the crowds are a little smaller on the first day, typically.”

Tom, a retired Air Force veteran, and his family are not fair-weather fans. 

“We’ve gone in all types of weather — rain, heat, cold, it doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’re there from when the gates open until they close.” 

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Haunted happenings at historical home

Haunted happenings at historical home

Oct 3, 2024 | , ,

For those brave enough to explore the eerie past of the Bain-Honaker House, the home will once again set the scene for the Farmersville Historical Society’s Candlelight Tours. The annual event, Oct. 18-19, promises an immersive journey through the lives of the house’s...

read more
City bond rating upgraded

City bond rating upgraded

Oct 3, 2024 | ,

Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings has upgraded the city’s certificates of obligation and general obligation (GO) bond ratings from “AA-“ to “AA” and has assessed the city’s financial outlook as “stable.”  In July, Fitch Ratings upgraded Princeton’s...

read more
Water district budget up 10.3%

Water district budget up 10.3%

Oct 3, 2024 | ,

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is coping with a flood of new residents into its 2,200 square-mile service area.  With 55,500 people moving into the region each year, the district has adopted an FY2025 budget that will invest about $1.1 billion...

read more
School accountability grades still blocked

School accountability grades still blocked

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

An Austin judge has continued the court order blocking the Texas Education Agency (TEA) from releasing its A-F accountability ratings for public schools. Travis County Judge Daniella DeSeta Lyttle scheduled a trial in February on the suit filed by five independent...

read more
Farmersville to celebrate Old Time Saturday

Farmersville to celebrate Old Time Saturday

Sep 26, 2024 |

The E-Flat Porch Band will be back at the Bain-Honaker House Saturday, Oct. 5. Farmersville is preparing for its annual Old Time Saturday (OTS) event, a daylong celebration that pays tribute to the town’s rich heritage while raising funds for local causes. The event...

read more
Early voting begins soon

Early voting begins soon

Sep 26, 2024 | ,

Potential voters have until Monday, Oct. 7, to register to cast a ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. Friday, Oct. 25, is the last day for registered voters to apply for a mail-in ballot. In-person early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Nov. 1....

read more
Council enacts 120-day moratorium n new housing

Council enacts 120-day moratorium n new housing

Sep 26, 2024 |

Council members approved a four-month moratorium on new residential construction. Projects already approved or in progress will continue. Applause erupted in the Princeton City Council chamber as members approved a four-month moratorium on new residential...

read more
Photos online
BTS subscription PH
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
BTS subscription PH
NTMWD Plant Smart 2024
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024