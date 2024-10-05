Subscribe
McKinney outlasts Princeton, 62-27

by | Oct 5, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Princeton senior Ja’keylen Montgomery-Perkins runs through a hole created by the Panthers’ offensive line for a gain during Friday’s home game against McKinney. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / Princeton Herald

By Mark Saldana

[email protected]

McKinney delivered an impressive 62-27 victory against Princeton High School at Jackie Hendricks Stadium on Friday.

Fueled by a brick-solid defense, and an unstoppable offense, McKinney’s quarterback, Jeremiah Daoud, led the Lions with six touchdown passes, 421 passing yards, and 37 rushing yards in front of a packed home crowd.

Princeton’s special teams came out strong early in the game with a 53-yard blocked field goal return by Aiden Rutledge which would bring them all the way to the McKinney 35 yard-line and a nine-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Flowers to Jordan Mosley to put the Panthers on the board first.

McKinney then answered quickly with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Daoud to Amari Holmes, a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jacoby Propes, a three-yard touchdown run by Julian Joseph, and a 49-yard touchdown pass to Khristian Mackintrush.

Both teams went on to score a touchdown each in the second quarter and McKinney would then score three unanswered touchdowns coming out of halftime.

Princeton will look to notch its first District 5-6A win next Friday at Allen.

