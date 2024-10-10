Subscribe
Blooming Harvest 2024 RH

No signal: middle school phones locked away

by | Oct 10, 2024 | Education, Latest, News

Princeton middle school students now lock their cell phones inside magnetic security pouches made by Yondr. Courtesy Photo

All 2,200 Princeton ISD middle school students must now lock up their cell phones during the day. 

The PISD Board of Trustees voted Monday, July 15, on the new policy using magnetically sealed security pouches made since 2014 by Yondr of San Francisco. 

The next month, trustees approved spending $64,390 for the pouches, which arrived in Princeton this month.

Superintendent Donald McIntyre said elementary pupils must put their phones in their backpacks and place their packs in their cubbies. High school students may retain possession of their phones but only use them outside of class time.

“Our kids have become so overly dependent on their phones that they can completely derail our whole day,” Mattei Principal Jerry Quinton told the school board as it adopted the policy.

Under the new policy, every student will be assigned a personal Yondr pouch to take home with them and bring back to school the next day.

When arriving at school, middle school students must turn off their phone or place it on airplane mode, secure the phone inside the pouch before entering the building and then store the pouch all day in their backpack.

At the end of the day, students will unlock the pouch at designated stations, remove their phone and take the pouch home in their backpack. 

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

SFOT 2024 RH

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Our stories shape the stories that matter most

Our stories shape the stories that matter most

Oct 10, 2024 | ,

It seems like about every time I am out in the public, no matter what the occasion, once someone realizes I own the local paper they seem anxious to tell me something.  And in more cases than not, it is how something someone has read impacts their lives. For example,...

read more
Old-fashioned fun at Old Time Saturday

Old-fashioned fun at Old Time Saturday

Oct 10, 2024 | ,

The Farmersville Historical Society brought back “The Onion Queen” to the Old Time Saturday parade this year, crowning one of its members, Lynda Barnett, as the queen. Barnett’s mother was crowned The Onion Queen” in 1939. Tina Lopez/The Princeton Herald...

read more
Panelists explore problems linked to border security

Panelists explore problems linked to border security

Oct 10, 2024 | ,

Lindsey Speed, executive director of Traffick911, explains how young people become vulnerable to trafficking. Bob Wieland/C&S Media Speakers at a townhall on border security have called for more government action and better coordination of resources to cut down on...

read more
Haunted happenings at historical home

Haunted happenings at historical home

Oct 3, 2024 | , ,

For those brave enough to explore the eerie past of the Bain-Honaker House, the home will once again set the scene for the Farmersville Historical Society’s Candlelight Tours. The annual event, Oct. 18-19, promises an immersive journey through the lives of the house’s...

read more
Photos online
Blooming Harvest 2024 RH
SFOT 2024 RH
Rotary Golf 2024
SFOT 2024 RH
Blooming Harvest 2024 RH
SFOT 2024 RH
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024