Blooming Harvest 2024 RH

Old-fashioned fun at Old Time Saturday

by | Oct 10, 2024

The Farmersville Historical Society brought back “The Onion Queen” to the Old Time Saturday parade this year, crowning one of its members, Lynda Barnett, as the queen. Barnett’s mother was crowned The Onion Queen” in 1939. Tina Lopez/The Princeton Herald

Farmersville’s 44th Annual Old Time Saturday (OTS) brought the town together in celebration of its rich history, with an event filled with family-friendly entertainment, a parade, and much more. 

Held on Saturday Oct. 5, the festival attracted large crowds, making it the biggest OTS yet, according to organizer Dustin Tarrant.

“We could not have done it without our sponsors and volunteers,” Tarrant said. “It was the largest OTS ever from a vendor perspective and attendee perspective.”

Funds raised from OTS entry fees benefits Farmersville Centennial Inc., which supports the library, Senior Center and other community organizations. 

One of the event’s signature activities, the Audie Murphy Hero Run 5K, traversed through the historic streets of Farmersville early that morning. Tarrant said, “The Audie Murphy Hero run had 70 participants—more than last year.”

