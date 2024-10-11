Trejo qualifies for regional meet for third time

Princeton junior Gabriella Trejo, pictured in previous action, ran to seventh place in the District 6-6A cross country meet with a personal best time of 19:14 at Myers Park in McKinney on Friday morning. File photo

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton junior Gabriella Trejo qualified for the Region I-6A cross country meet after placing seventh in the District 6-6A meet with a personal best time of 19:14 Friday morning at Myers Park in McKinney.

For Trejo, this will be her third time to compete in the regional meet, but her first at the 6A level as Princeton is in its first season as a Class 6A school.

Trejo will be the lone representative for Princeton at regionals, scheduled for Oct. 21-22 at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock.