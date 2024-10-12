Subscribe
State-ranked Allen proves too much for Princeton

by | Oct 12, 2024 | Latest, Sports

Princeton senior Vincent Aparicio runs for yardage during Friday’s District 6-6A football game from Eagle Stadium in Allen. Aparicio finished with four pass receptions for 52 yards. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By Sam Barbour

[email protected]

The state-ranked Allen Eagles showcased their dominance on the field Friday night, defeating the Princeton Panthers 78-21.

This victory marked a significant achievement for the Eagles, improving their record to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the 6-6A district.

Despite the score, Princeton’s Jordan Mosley had a noteworthy performance, catching 10 passes for 154 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Mosley’s efforts were a bright spot for the Panthers, who struggled throughout the game and fell to 1-6, with a district record of 0-5.

Princeton junior quarterback Marcus Flowers completed 22-of-42 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.

The Panthers enter their scheduled bye week.

Princeton will return to game action on Friday, Oct. 25 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium against Plano West.

