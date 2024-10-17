School board candidates speak out

Princeton ISD school board candidates, from left, Terry Gilmore, Bianca Washington, incumbent Duane Kelly, Dana Jones and incumbent Carlos Cuellar answer questions at a forum moderated by the League of Women Voters Saturday, Oct. 12. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Five candidates for the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees participated in a forum moderated by Janet Imhoff with the League of Women Voters of Collin County.

The candidates, including two incumbents, are on the Tuesday, Nov. 5, ballot. The three candidates with the most votes will be elected without a runoff.

PISD Trustees Carlos Cuellar, a police officer, and Duane Kelly, in sales, filed for re-election. Trustee Bob Lovelady, who has been on the board since 2012, did not seek re-election.

Other candidates for school board include retired respiratory therapist Terry Gilmore; Michael Talley, who listed his occupation as sales; businesswoman and former Trustee Dana Pendland Jones and Bianca Washington, wife of Princeton Councilmember Bryan Washington. They owns The Jym-Princeton.

Talley did not participate in the Saturday, Oct. 12, forum at Lovelady High School.

In response to a question about the city’s new 120-day residential building moratorium, Kelly said it was time to slow down growth. “I wish we had slowed it sooner, but we’re glad we’re there now, and I’m thinking we’re probably going to need it longer,” he said.

