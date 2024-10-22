Robert Smith, VFW Post Commander, dies at 77

Robert Eugene Smith, commander of VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, the VFW Post announced.

He was 77.

“A proud veteran of the United States Navy and lifelong member of the Princeton community, Robert’s legacy is one of honor, dedication, and service,” the announcement said.

Born Dec. 21, 1946, in Climax, Smith grew up in Princeton and enlisted in the Navy and attended basic training before graduating from Princeton High School in 1965.

After receiving an honorable discharge for his service in Vietnam, Smith earned an associate’s degree from Richland College under the GI bill.

He served as a traveling salesman and then vice president of Wel-Cote Mfg. Co., later leaving Wel-Cote to found Smith Construction in Princeton.

“A dedicated leader, he was passionate about supporting fellow veterans and spreading patriotism,” the VFW said. Smith was named Citizen of the Year in 2024 by the Princeton Chamber of Commerce and last year received a Quilt of Valor from the Farmersville Quilt Guild.

He is survived by his daughter, Robbie Kay Blacketer of Plano; grandchildren Kaylei Jo Blacketer of Denton and William Blacketer of Plano; brother, Gary Smith of Leonard; sweetheart Katie Wiser of Lowry Crossing; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was laid to rest Sunday, Oct. 14, at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing.

To support continued community news coverage, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

