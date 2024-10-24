District to hire more elementary teachers

As enrollment in the Princeton Independent School District continues to exceed expectations, the district is struggling with high student-teacher ratios and a growing abundance of languages spoken by pupils.

Even though the district has been aggressive in building new schools, the problem has been finding enough qualified teachers, Superintendent Donald McIntyre reported at the Monday, Oct.21, meeting of the PISD Board of Trustees.

As of Oct. 18, the district had 9,948 students, up 89 from the previous month and 1,272 more than this time last year, McIntyre said. The total was 419 more than projections.

Much of the growth was in the elementary grades that comprise over half the pupil population. Mayfield, Green and Harper Elementaries were all more than 100 students over their anticipated numbers.

McIntyre said the state mandated class sizes for elementary and pre-kindergarten at 22 students per teacher through fourth grade, but there was no required class size for fifth grade up.

