Princeton secures 1st District 6-6A win

Princeton junior Nick Rodriguez is lifted in the air during a 35-28 win for the Panthers on Friday, Oct. 25. The Panthers outscored Plano West 21-7 in the second half to rally for their second victory of the season. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Princeton junior quarterback Marcus Flowers threw for 422 yards on 28-of-45 through the air with two passing touchdowns and senior Ja’keylen Montgomery-Perkins added three total touchdowns in a 35-28 home win for the Panthers over Plano West on Friday, Oct. 25 from Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

It was the first District 6-6A win of the season for Princeton (2-6, 1-5), which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Plano West led 21-14 at halftime, but Princeton outscored the Wolves 21-7 in the second half to rally for the win.

Junior Jordan Mosley led all Panthers in receiving with 143 yards on seven grabs with one touchdown, while junior Abdullhi Mahdi added seven catches for 102 yards.

Princeton forced three turnovers in the win. Seniors Cameron Drake and Nicholas Willis each had an interception. Junior Giovanni Ayala had a fumble recovery.

