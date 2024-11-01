Prosper outlasts Princeton in 125-point shootout

Princeton sophomore Dakota Lee scampers for yardage during Thursday’s 84-41 road loss against Prosper from Children’s Health Stadium. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Coming off its first district win, Princeton head coach Ervin Chandler had the same message for his Panthers for Thursday’s road game against Prosper that he’s had all year – scheme up their opponent, play to win and execute.

For just over one half of football, the Panthers did just that against a Prosper Eagles team that had already clinched a playoff berth.

Princeton’s passing offense matched blow for blow against a balanced Prosper offensive attack. But in what materialized into a chess match amongst the two squads, Prosper’s defensive pressure proved too much for the Panthers to overcome in an 84-41 shootout loss from Children’s Health Stadium.

In a wild half that saw the two squads combine for 77 points and 603 yards of offense, Princeton junior quarterback Marcus Flowers put on an aerial display against a stingy Prosper defense that had held opponents to 18.25 points per game.

Flowers picked apart Prosper’s defense to throw for 457 yards with five touchdown passes despite being pressured by multiple Eagles’ pass rushers throughout the ballgame. Juniors Vincent Aparicio (128 yards) and Jordan Mosley (117, two touchdowns) both went over 100 yards receiving.

Prosper held a slim 42-35 halftime lead, but the Eagles’ defense held the Panthers to seven second-half points.

The Eagles blitzed the Panthers for 28 points over a four-minute span late in the third quarter to turn a 49-41 lead into a 77-41 advantage.

Mistakes proved costly for Princeton.

The Panthers had a snap go over the head of their punter and also threw two interceptions in the second half.

Princeton also struggled to tackle Prosper senior running back Leo Anguiano, who finished with 177 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Princeton (2-7, 1-6) will look to beat McKinney Boyd in its season finale next Thursday at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.