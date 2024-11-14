Local veterans recognized for service

Princeton veteran David Island was one of 25 veterans to receive a commendation Monday, Nov. 11, from U.S. Rep, Keith Self. Maddie Smith/The Princeton Herald

Twenty-five veterans have received Congressional Veteran Commendations in a ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep. Keith Self.

“Celebrating these men and women is a powerful tribute to their service and a reminder of their vital role in protecting the freedoms we cherish as Americans,” Self said in announcing the honorees from the 3rd Congressional District.

Among those recognized in the Monday, Nov. 11, ceremony at Collin College in McKinney were Navy Lt. David Clark Island of Princeton and U.S. Army Sgt. Gary “Mack Hurst” of Farmersville.

Island was nominated by retired Col. Joseph Cordina.

He was commissioned in 1985 after attending the U.S. Naval Academy. Serving as an instructor and mission commander, Island deployed throughout the Pacific and Indian Ocean, flying reconnaissance missions.

After being honorably discharged in 1992, he embarked on a career in sales and management in the communications industry.

To read the full story and stay informed about your local community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Princeton Herald today!