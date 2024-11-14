Veterans honored at park ceremony

Princeton High School JROTC cadets presented the colors at the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Princeton Monday, Nov. 11. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald

Those who wear the uniform of their country “bless this nation with their public service,” said recently retired Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey.

Harvey served as keynote speaker Monday at the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Princeton. Harvey enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1980 and, after leaving active duty, continued as a USMC reservist until 2000, serving during the Persian Gulf War of 1990-91.

“These Americans’ service doesn’t go lightly,” he told the crowd gathered for the brief ceremony. “We should embrace them for the service they perform.”

Harvey joined the Princeton Fire Department in 2013 as the city’s first paid fire chief after retiring from the Arlington Fire Department. He retired recently from his role in Princeton.

Mayor pro tem Steve Deffibaugh, a Marine veteran who served from 1969 to 1972, emceed the event.

“Whether you were drafted or enlisted, you wrote a blank check, which often was cashed with the lives of those who served,” Deffibaugh said. He noted that service members might joke about other branches, “but we all realize we’re on the same team. We’re all fighting for the same cause.”

“We enjoy every one of the freedoms we have because of our veterans,” Deffibaugh added.

City Manager Mike Mashburn attended his first Veterans Day event since assuming his role as the city’s chief administrator.

“When we honor these vets,” he said, “we honor the sacrifices they made while serving the greatest country in the world. I cannot state that enough.”

The Princeton High School band provided patriotic music throughout the ceremony, including theme songs for each military branch and JROTC cadets presented the colors.

Deffibaugh also touched on the history of Veterans Day, which was originally called Armistice Day, held on the 11th day of the 11th month to commemorate the 1918 armistice that ended World War I. He noted that Veterans Day is one of three national days dedicated to military service: Memorial Day, which honors those who “made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives” and Armed Forces Day, which celebrates those currently serving.

