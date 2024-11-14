Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Veterans honored at park ceremony

by | Nov 14, 2024 | Area News, Latest, News

Princeton High School JROTC cadets presented the colors at the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Princeton Monday, Nov. 11. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald

Those who wear the uniform of their country “bless this nation with their public service,” said recently retired Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey.

Harvey served as keynote speaker Monday at the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Princeton. Harvey enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1980 and, after leaving active duty, continued as a USMC reservist until 2000, serving during the Persian Gulf War of 1990-91.

“These Americans’ service doesn’t go lightly,” he told the crowd gathered for the brief ceremony. “We should embrace them for the service they perform.”

Harvey joined the Princeton Fire Department in 2013 as the city’s first paid fire chief after retiring from the Arlington Fire Department. He retired recently from his role in Princeton.

Mayor pro tem Steve Deffibaugh, a Marine veteran who served from 1969 to 1972, emceed the event.

“Whether you were drafted or enlisted, you wrote a blank check, which often was cashed with the lives of those who served,” Deffibaugh said. He noted that service members might joke about other branches, “but we all realize we’re on the same team. We’re all fighting for the same cause.”

“We enjoy every one of the freedoms we have because of our veterans,” Deffibaugh added.

City Manager Mike Mashburn attended his first Veterans Day event since assuming his role as the city’s chief administrator.

“When we honor these vets,” he said, “we honor the sacrifices they made while serving the greatest country in the world. I cannot state that enough.”

The Princeton High School band provided patriotic music throughout the ceremony, including theme songs for each military branch and JROTC cadets presented the colors.

Deffibaugh also touched on the history of Veterans Day, which was originally called Armistice Day, held on the 11th day of the 11th month to commemorate the 1918 armistice that ended World War I. He noted that Veterans Day is one of three national days dedicated to military service: Memorial Day, which honors those who “made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives” and Armed Forces Day, which celebrates those currently serving.

To stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Runoff for mayoral race set for Dec. 14

Runoff for mayoral race set for Dec. 14

Nov 14, 2024 | ,

A longtime school volunteer will join the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees, and the Princeton City Council will have two new members. But the race for mayor won’t be decided until a runoff scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. Four candidates challenged the re-election of...

read more
Local veterans recognized for service

Local veterans recognized for service

Nov 14, 2024 | , ,

Princeton veteran David Island was one of 25 veterans to receive a commendation Monday, Nov. 11, from U.S. Rep, Keith Self. Maddie Smith/The Princeton Herald Twenty-five veterans have received Congressional Veteran Commendations in a ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep. Keith...

read more
Foreclosure sale for Luxury Apartments

Foreclosure sale for Luxury Apartments

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

A foreclosure sale was scheduled Nov. 5 for the unfinished Princeton Luxury Apartments on U.S. 380 east of Walmart but the date was postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 2, after the property owner obtained a temporary restraining order, said Bryce Delin, the original general...

read more
Student, teacher, are national statesmen

Student, teacher, are national statesmen

Nov 7, 2024 | ,

PHS SkillsUSA student's at the leadership camp in Washington, D.C. Courtesy Photo There is only one first. PHS Senior Harsha Minakanti became the first student from Princeton to not only become a district officer for SkillsUSA, but also earn a National Statesman...

read more
PISD tops 10,000 students

PISD tops 10,000 students

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre greeted the district’s 10,000th student, C.J. Dunbar. Courtesy Photo The Princeton Independent School District has welcomed its 10,000th student. Cavero “C.J.” Dunbar arrived at Green Elementary School this week. C.J. was greeted by...

read more
Veterans know freedom is never free

Veterans know freedom is never free

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

Mark Witham, curator of the Military Heritage Collection of North Texas, displays a Marine dress uniform, one of several he provides for veterans needing a uniform to be buried in. Bob Wieland/C&S Media It doesn’t look like much from the outside, but a museum in...

read more
CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

CCAD nominees approved by Commissioners Court

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a list of county residents who have been nominated by various taxing entities to serve on the Collin Central Appraisal District board of directors. An election is slated to occur no later than Dec. 15, at which time...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024