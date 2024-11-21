Habitat celebrates new homeowner

The second of five Habitat for Humanity homes is now complete on Harrelson Drive in Princeton. Three more will be built on lots donated by the Princeton Independent School District. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald

A mid-morning downpour didn’t dampen the joy as a North Texas woman accepted the keys to her new home on Monday. The house, built by Habitat for Humanity, is located on Harrelson Drive in Princeton.

LaTischa Johnson, a Dallas native, and her two children are now proud homeowners, thanks to the renowned nonprofit organization dedicated to providing housing for those in need.

This marks the second Habitat for Humanity home completed on Harrelson Drive, with three more planned on lots donated by the Princeton Independent School District.

The morning rain, part of a larger storm system, gave way to partly sunny skies, allowing Habitat for Humanity of Collin County to host a celebratory house blessing and key presentation.

Johnson, a single mother to Joy and Montrell, refers to her children as her “pride and joy.” She holds an associate degree in child development and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human development and family services at the University of North Texas.

