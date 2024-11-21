School board adds new trustee

Newly sworn-in Princeton ISD trustees are Carlos Cuellar, Bianca Washington and Duane Kelly. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Princeton Independent School District Trustees Carlos Cuellar and Duane Kelly have been confirmed for new terms after the school board canvassed results of the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election.

They were joined by new Trustee Bianca Washington, who succeeds Bob Lovelady, who did not seek re-election to the seat he has held since 2012.

Amy Ivy, administrative assistant to the superintendent, swore in the trustees at the board’s regular meeting Monday, Nov. 18.

There were three at-large seats open and six candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot. The three candidates with the most votes were elected to three-year terms.

According to Collin County Elections, Washington received 25.37% of the 20,456 ballots cast with 5,189 votes, Cuellar got 19.27% or 3,942 and Kelly polled 18.48% for 3,780 votes.

Also on the ballot were Terry Gilmore (17.07%, 3,491), Dana Pendland Jones (10.92%, 2,233) and Mike Talley (8.90%, 1,821).

To read the full story and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!