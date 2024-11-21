Subscribe
Subscribe Love

School board adds new trustee

by | Nov 21, 2024 | Education, Latest, News

Newly sworn-in Princeton ISD trustees are Carlos Cuellar, Bianca Washington and Duane Kelly. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Princeton Independent School District Trustees Carlos Cuellar and Duane Kelly have been confirmed for new terms after the school board canvassed results of the Tuesday, Nov. 5, general election. 

They were joined by new Trustee Bianca Washington, who succeeds Bob Lovelady, who did not seek re-election to the seat he has held since 2012.

Amy Ivy, administrative assistant to the superintendent, swore in the trustees at the board’s regular meeting Monday, Nov. 18.

There were three at-large seats open and six candidates on the Nov. 5 ballot. The three candidates with the most votes were elected to three-year terms.

According to Collin County Elections, Washington received 25.37% of the 20,456 ballots cast with 5,189 votes, Cuellar got 19.27% or 3,942 and Kelly polled 18.48% for 3,780 votes.

Also on the ballot were Terry Gilmore (17.07%, 3,491), Dana Pendland Jones (10.92%, 2,233) and Mike Talley (8.90%, 1,821).

To read the full story and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

City council launches four park projects

City council launches four park projects

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

New safety crossings are being painted, signed and staffed at seven Princeton ISD schools following discussions involving the Princeton Police Department, Public Works, Collin County and the PISD. Police Chief James Waters told the Tuesday, Nov. 12, special meeting of...

read more
Habitat celebrates new homeowner

Habitat celebrates new homeowner

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

The second of five Habitat for Humanity homes is now complete on Harrelson Drive in Princeton. Three more will be built on lots donated by the Princeton Independent School District.  John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald A mid-morning downpour didn’t dampen the joy as a...

read more
New members join council

New members join council

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

New Seat 2 Councilmember Cristina Todd and Seat 1 Councilmember Terrance Johnson are sworn in by City Secretary Amber Anderson. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Two new members have been sworn in to four-year terms on the Princeton City Council. City Secretary Amber...

read more
Veterans honored at park ceremony

Veterans honored at park ceremony

Nov 14, 2024 | , ,

Princeton High School JROTC cadets presented the colors at the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Princeton Monday, Nov. 11. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald Those who wear the uniform of their country “bless this nation with...

read more
Runoff for mayoral race set for Dec. 14

Runoff for mayoral race set for Dec. 14

Nov 14, 2024 | ,

A longtime school volunteer will join the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees, and the Princeton City Council will have two new members. But the race for mayor won’t be decided until a runoff scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. Four candidates challenged the re-election of...

read more
Local veterans recognized for service

Local veterans recognized for service

Nov 14, 2024 | , ,

Princeton veteran David Island was one of 25 veterans to receive a commendation Monday, Nov. 11, from U.S. Rep, Keith Self. Maddie Smith/The Princeton Herald Twenty-five veterans have received Congressional Veteran Commendations in a ceremony hosted by U.S. Rep. Keith...

read more
Foreclosure sale for Luxury Apartments

Foreclosure sale for Luxury Apartments

Nov 7, 2024 | , ,

A foreclosure sale was scheduled Nov. 5 for the unfinished Princeton Luxury Apartments on U.S. 380 east of Walmart but the date was postponed to Tuesday, Dec. 2, after the property owner obtained a temporary restraining order, said Bryce Delin, the original general...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024