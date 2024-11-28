Quilts of Valor honors veterans with handcrafted quilts

Ten veterans were presented with handmade Quilts of Valor, honoring their service and sacrifice, in a special ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the First Baptist Church in Farmersville. Courtesy photo

Ten veterans were presented with handmade Quilts of Valor, honoring their service and sacrifice, in a heartfelt ceremony at First Baptist Church in Farmersville last week.

The event, held Tuesday, Nov. 12, organized by the Farmersville Quilt Guild and led by Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) Group Leader Kathy Wingo, paid tribute to the veterans with unique, hand-stitched quilts crafted by local guild members.

The evening began with a prayer led by First Baptist Church Connections/Senior Pastor Tracy Odneal, followed by the presentation of colors by Scout Troop 310, led by Assistant Scoutmaster Cyril Papa. Gunnery Sgt. Clausky Luna and Seaman Pauline Luna led the Pledge of Allegiance and Wendell Romans sang the National Anthem.

