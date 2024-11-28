Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Quilts of Valor honors veterans with handcrafted quilts

by | Nov 28, 2024 | Area News, Latest

Ten veterans were presented with handmade Quilts of Valor, honoring their service and sacrifice, in a special ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the First Baptist Church in Farmersville. Courtesy photo

Ten veterans were presented with handmade Quilts of Valor, honoring their service and sacrifice, in a heartfelt ceremony at First Baptist Church in Farmersville last week.

The event, held Tuesday, Nov. 12, organized by the Farmersville Quilt Guild and led by Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF) Group Leader Kathy Wingo, paid tribute to the veterans with unique, hand-stitched quilts crafted by local guild members.

The evening began with a prayer led by First Baptist Church Connections/Senior Pastor Tracy Odneal, followed by the presentation of colors by Scout Troop 310, led by Assistant Scoutmaster Cyril Papa. Gunnery Sgt. Clausky Luna and Seaman Pauline Luna led the Pledge of Allegiance and Wendell Romans sang the National Anthem.

For more on this story see the November 28, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

City considers residential guidelines

City considers residential guidelines

Nov 28, 2024 |

As Princeton experiences rapid growth, city leaders have introduced a set of residential design guidelines aimed at creating vibrant, high-quality neighborhoods. The guidelines, to be adopted by the City Council at a later meeting, would supplement the city’s...

read more
Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Improving Lavon Lake recreational facilities

Nov 28, 2024 | ,

Recreational facilities on the shore of Lavon Lake are being evaluated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Facing a $35 million maintenance backlog, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has launched a comprehensive study to improve recreational facilities around...

read more
U.S. 380 project environmental assessment

U.S. 380 project environmental assessment

Nov 28, 2024 | ,

The proposed Hwy 380 bypass will sweep north of Princeton. Courtesy photo The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has released its final environmental assessment for the U.S. 380 Princeton project for realignment and reconstruction of the highway through Collin...

read more
School board adds new trustee

School board adds new trustee

Nov 21, 2024 | , ,

Newly sworn-in Princeton ISD trustees are Carlos Cuellar, Bianca Washington and Duane Kelly. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald Princeton Independent School District Trustees Carlos Cuellar and Duane Kelly have been confirmed for new terms after the school board...

read more
City council launches four park projects

City council launches four park projects

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

New safety crossings are being painted, signed and staffed at seven Princeton ISD schools following discussions involving the Princeton Police Department, Public Works, Collin County and the PISD. Police Chief James Waters told the Tuesday, Nov. 12, special meeting of...

read more
Habitat celebrates new homeowner

Habitat celebrates new homeowner

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

The second of five Habitat for Humanity homes is now complete on Harrelson Drive in Princeton. Three more will be built on lots donated by the Princeton Independent School District.  John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald A mid-morning downpour didn’t dampen the joy as a...

read more
New members join council

New members join council

Nov 21, 2024 | ,

New Seat 2 Councilmember Cristina Todd and Seat 1 Councilmember Terrance Johnson are sworn in by City Secretary Amber Anderson. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald Two new members have been sworn in to four-year terms on the Princeton City Council. City Secretary Amber...

read more
Veterans honored at park ceremony

Veterans honored at park ceremony

Nov 14, 2024 | , ,

Princeton High School JROTC cadets presented the colors at the annual Veterans Day ceremony held at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Princeton Monday, Nov. 11. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald Those who wear the uniform of their country “bless this nation with...

read more
Runoff for mayoral race set for Dec. 14

Runoff for mayoral race set for Dec. 14

Nov 14, 2024 | ,

A longtime school volunteer will join the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees, and the Princeton City Council will have two new members. But the race for mayor won’t be decided until a runoff scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14. Four candidates challenged the re-election of...

read more
Photos online
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Voters Guide 2024
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024