PISD growth by the numbers

The Princeton ISD currently has 29 actively building subdivisions and 12 future subdivisions in various stages of planning, Superintendent Donald McIntyre has reported.

Presenting a biannual demographic report from Zonda Education, McIntyre also told PISD trustees groundwork is underway on more than 4,100 lots within 13 subdivisions, and 848 lots were delivered in the second quarter.

“Even with the city’s [temporary] moratorium [on new residential contruction], we don’t anticipate a significant slowdown because there is so much property in the county ready to go,” McIntyre told the Monday, Nov. 18 school board meeting.

McIntyre broke down the report by neighborhood, using a student yield factor based on how many students would be expected for every 100 new homes.

Serving Mayfield Elementary, Bridgewater comprises 2,221 total lots, with 259 vacant developed lots and 176 homes under construction. Currently, 1,699 homes are occupied. The development is anticipated to be fully built out by mid-2025, with a current student yield of 34.1 students per 100 homes.

